Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.27. Oxford Industries reported earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 79.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.42 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

NYSE OXM traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.38. 79,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,796. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $30.37 and a 12-month high of $82.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.72 and a 200 day moving average of $56.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 178.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

