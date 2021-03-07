Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Phreesia reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Phreesia.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 16.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

PHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

In other news, Director Cheryl Pegus sold 22,732 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,269,127.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 80,245 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $4,211,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,891 shares of company stock valued at $26,740,956 in the last three months. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,677,000 after purchasing an additional 537,027 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Phreesia by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,776 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Phreesia by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,025,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,922,000 after acquiring an additional 305,477 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Phreesia by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,562,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,786,000 after acquiring an additional 92,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Phreesia by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,532,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,128,000 after acquiring an additional 268,858 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $55.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $81.59.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phreesia (PHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.