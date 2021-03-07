Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to post $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.53. Quaker Chemical reported earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year earnings of $7.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS.

KWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quaker Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Shares of NYSE KWR traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.04. 132,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,363. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 725.13 and a beta of 1.52. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $108.14 and a twelve month high of $301.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

