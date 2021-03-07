Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will post sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. Rockwell Automation posted sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year sales of $6.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $6.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.26 billion to $7.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.81.

NYSE ROK opened at $253.09 on Friday. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $268.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.21 and a 200 day moving average of $242.58. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $1,321,144.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,455 shares of company stock worth $7,436,012 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

