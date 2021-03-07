Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will post $1.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Silgan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the highest is $1.26 billion. Silgan posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year sales of $5.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Silgan.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 5.98%.

A number of research firms have commented on SLGN. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Silgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $909,235.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the third quarter worth about $73,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Silgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Silgan by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $40.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Silgan has a 52 week low of $24.65 and a 52 week high of $40.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silgan (SLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.