Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to Post $1.95 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.35. Target posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 230.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full year earnings of $8.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $9.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.98 to $10.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.24.

TGT traded up $2.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.61. 6,008,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,275,036. The stock has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

