Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to Post $2.58 EPS

Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.31. The PNC Financial Services Group reported earnings of $1.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year earnings of $10.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.27 to $12.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $14.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $136.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.06.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after purchasing an additional 57,751 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,057.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 39,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 36,358 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.46. 2,086,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $180.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

