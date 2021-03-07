Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will announce $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. The Procter & Gamble posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock valued at $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 89,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,481,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 27.1% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 279,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,836,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 41.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 270,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,533,000 after buying an additional 79,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,491,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,186,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

