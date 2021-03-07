Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.51 Million

Equities research analysts expect Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to report $23.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zynex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.24 million and the highest is $23.79 million. Zynex reported sales of $15.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year sales of $142.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.64 million to $144.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $188.69 million, with estimates ranging from $155.00 million to $206.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZYXI shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Zynex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Zynex by 560.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 163,460 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zynex by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynex by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $532.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Zynex has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

