Zacks: Analysts Expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to report earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Acadia Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Acadia Healthcare.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 3.19%.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,141. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Healthcare (ACHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.