Zacks: Analysts Expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.22). Akoustis Technologies reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%.

AKTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ AKTS traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.26. 1,985,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,006. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.74 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, EVP David Aichele sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $25,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,414.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $425,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,235,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,511,883.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,183 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKTS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 449.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

