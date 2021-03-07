Zacks: Analysts Expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will report $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.98. Cintas reported earnings of $2.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year earnings of $9.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $10.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.22 to $10.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cintas by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,161,425,000 after buying an additional 93,585 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 18.0% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 981,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,827,000 after purchasing an additional 149,958 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $278,109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 641,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,759,000 after purchasing an additional 330,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

CTAS traded up $12.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $339.35. The company had a trading volume of 569,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Cintas has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $369.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $333.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.04. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

