Zacks: Analysts Expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.55 Million

Brokerages expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to post $21.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.80 million and the lowest is $21.30 million. First Bank reported sales of $17.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year sales of $82.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.70 million to $83.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $82.05 million, with estimates ranging from $81.70 million to $82.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank in the third quarter worth about $131,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bank by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 60,737 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in First Bank by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of First Bank by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 34,622 shares during the last quarter. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRBA stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First Bank has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $243.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

