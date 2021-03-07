Zacks: Analysts Expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.55 Million

Brokerages expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to post $21.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.80 million and the lowest is $21.30 million. First Bank reported sales of $17.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year sales of $82.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.70 million to $83.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $82.05 million, with estimates ranging from $81.70 million to $82.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $21.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank in the third quarter worth about $131,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Bank by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 60,737 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in First Bank by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of First Bank by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 34,622 shares during the last quarter. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRBA stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First Bank has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $243.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Earnings History and Estimates for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

