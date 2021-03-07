Zacks: Analysts Expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $198.39 Million

Equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will announce sales of $198.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $191.00 million to $204.60 million. Globus Medical reported sales of $190.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year sales of $882.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $879.85 million to $890.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $974.84 million, with estimates ranging from $954.07 million to $991.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMED shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $132,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $3,361,255.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,757,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 64.7% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,939 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 60.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,861,000 after purchasing an additional 120,895 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,706 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $1,011,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $62.14 on Friday. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $68.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.94 and its 200-day moving average is $58.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.54, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

