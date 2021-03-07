Zacks: Analysts Expect Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) to Post -$0.31 EPS

Analysts forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will announce ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Intersect ENT posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year earnings of ($1.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.87). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Intersect ENT.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Intersect ENT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intersect ENT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XENT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intersect ENT stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45. The company has a market cap of $779.37 million, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.34. Intersect ENT has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a current ratio of 11.28.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

