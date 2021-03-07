Zacks: Analysts Expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Will Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported earnings per share of $0.98 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Bank of America raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.33.

In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth $769,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 830.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after buying an additional 23,065 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth $1,627,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth $417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

JBHT stock traded up $6.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.63. 697,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $156.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

