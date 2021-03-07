Zacks: Analysts Expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.79 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to post $21.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.86 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.76 billion. Johnson & Johnson posted sales of $20.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year sales of $91.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.00 billion to $91.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $95.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $95.44 billion to $96.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Johnson & Johnson.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $156.10 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.