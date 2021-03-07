Zacks: Analysts Expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materialise’s earnings. Materialise reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.13 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Materialise.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

MTLS opened at $33.49 on Friday. Materialise has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $87.40. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -418.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Materialise by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Materialise by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 362,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

