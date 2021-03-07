Zacks: Analysts Expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to Post -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Occidental Petroleum posted earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.60) to $0.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.48) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

OXY stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $31.23. 42,026,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,487,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.35. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $32.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grace Capital raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

