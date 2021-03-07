Zacks: Analysts Expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.15 Million

Equities analysts predict that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will announce $21.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.40 million and the highest is $21.90 million. PCB Bancorp posted sales of $18.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year sales of $82.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $83.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $82.15 million, with estimates ranging from $79.60 million to $84.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $21.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million.

PCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PCB Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ PCB opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11. PCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $15.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee bought 12,002 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $139,343.22. Also, CEO Henry Kim bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Insiders have acquired 26,104 shares of company stock valued at $334,251 over the last 90 days. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after buying an additional 55,049 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 28,538 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 50,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

