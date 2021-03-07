Zacks: Analysts Expect SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) to Announce -$0.83 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will report earnings per share of ($0.83) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.99). SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

In other news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $503,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 210,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,174.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $150,812.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,621 shares in the company, valued at $7,299,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock worth $951,817 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 90,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 526.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 33,440 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 15,716 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEAS stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.10. 1,528,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,544. SeaWorld Entertainment has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $50.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

