Zacks: Analysts Expect Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $759.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will report sales of $759.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $750.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $770.00 million. Teradyne posted sales of $704.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year sales of $3.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on TER. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.06.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $95,627.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,550,581.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $6,258,355.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,555,351.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,450 shares of company stock worth $20,011,574 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TER opened at $113.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $147.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

