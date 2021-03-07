Zacks: Analysts Expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will post $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.44. Vulcan Materials reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VMC. UBS Group began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

NYSE:VMC traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,667. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.79 and a 200 day moving average of $144.46. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $175.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 85,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,711,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 423,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,810,000 after purchasing an additional 24,484 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

