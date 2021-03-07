Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Will Post Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will announce $1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.11. Alibaba Group posted earnings per share of $1.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year earnings of $10.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.98 to $10.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.97 to $12.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $233.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.79. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 139,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,396,000 after buying an additional 59,800 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

