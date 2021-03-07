Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to announce sales of $120.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.90 million to $121.30 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) posted sales of $111.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full-year sales of $472.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $471.90 million to $472.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $526.38 million, with estimates ranging from $520.60 million to $534.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bottomline Technologies (de).

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.82 and a fifty-two week high of $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.32, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.58.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $66,528.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,236,250.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $247,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,690 shares of company stock valued at $784,414. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,976,000 after buying an additional 262,517 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,561,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 908,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,288,000 after buying an additional 121,425 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 897,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,156,000 after acquiring an additional 18,605 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bottomline Technologies (de) (EPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.