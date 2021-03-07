Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Will Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the lowest is $1.65. EPAM Systems posted earnings of $1.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year earnings of $7.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $7.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $10.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $377.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $404.00 to $442.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.50.

EPAM stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $358.55. 414,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,437. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $151.97 and a one year high of $402.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total transaction of $433,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,456.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 4,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.94, for a total transaction of $1,407,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,871 shares of company stock valued at $6,429,965. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

