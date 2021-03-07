Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to announce $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23. Etsy reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 720%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $3.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $4.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.52.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,095,086.16. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total transaction of $291,593.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,903.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,434 shares of company stock worth $3,719,699 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Etsy by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Etsy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Etsy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $200.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.07. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

