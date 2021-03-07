Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.66 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to post $23.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.54 billion. Facebook posted sales of $17.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year sales of $108.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.36 billion to $113.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $129.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $121.77 billion to $135.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share.

FB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,402,155 shares of company stock worth $375,611,345. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,392,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $380,498,000 after purchasing an additional 270,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $264.28 on Friday. Facebook has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

