Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $534.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to post sales of $534.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $529.50 million and the highest is $549.00 million. G-III Apparel Group posted sales of $754.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.52. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GIII has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIII. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at about $472,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 215.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 22.2% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at about $3,967,000. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average is $20.27. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.96 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

