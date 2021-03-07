Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $296.13 Million

Brokerages expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to announce $296.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $301.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $291.57 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported sales of $283.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%.

GLPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.96.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 7,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $318,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $145,039.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,976.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,413. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at $90,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.06. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $45.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

