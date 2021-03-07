Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $259.69 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will report $259.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Globant’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $262.50 million and the lowest is $258.60 million. Globant reported sales of $191.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLOB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Globant in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Globant by 1,104.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globant by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $200.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Globant has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $244.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $213.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.37.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

