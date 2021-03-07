Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.03 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) will post $5.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.05 billion. Kimberly-Clark reported sales of $5.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full-year sales of $20.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.99 billion to $20.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.25 billion to $20.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMB. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.92.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMB. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 37.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 21.4% during the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB opened at $131.59 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

