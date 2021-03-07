Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.50 Billion

Analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to announce sales of $8.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.88 billion and the highest is $9.08 billion. LyondellBasell Industries reported sales of $7.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full-year sales of $33.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.51 billion to $36.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $35.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.21 billion to $38.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.52.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $107.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.78. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $109.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

