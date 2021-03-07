Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) to announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.25). Otonomy posted earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 108.75% and a negative net margin of 14,379.87%.

OTIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Otonomy in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Otonomy from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Otonomy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

In other news, Director Jay Lichter sold 321,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $867,186.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,074,098 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,574. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Otonomy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,294,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Otonomy in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otonomy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Otonomy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OTIC opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.31. Otonomy has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

