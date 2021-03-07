Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.59 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will post sales of $14.59 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.71 billion and the lowest is $14.53 billion. PepsiCo reported sales of $13.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year sales of $75.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.34 billion to $76.05 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $78.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $77.21 billion to $79.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.78.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $133.03 on Friday. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $183.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $756,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $742,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 121,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

