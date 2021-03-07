Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to Announce $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Ross Stores reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 386.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.53 to $5.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. OTR Global downgraded Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional boosted its position in Ross Stores by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Ross Stores by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in Ross Stores by 0.7% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 15,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its position in Ross Stores by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.13. 3,789,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,638. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $123.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.85 and a 200 day moving average of $106.04. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 134.68, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

