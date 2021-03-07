Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $457.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to post $457.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $469.00 million and the lowest is $441.50 million. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $771.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year sales of $3.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.25 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SAVE shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $34.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.59. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.59.

In other Spirit Airlines news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $131,050.00. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,852 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $112,504,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,753,000 after purchasing an additional 202,408 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 783,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,159,000 after purchasing an additional 76,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $19,122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

