Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to Post $1.29 EPS

Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.22. State Street reported earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full year earnings of $6.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $7.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $8.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Wolfe Research lowered State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Shares of State Street stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,087,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,902. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street has a 12 month low of $42.10 and a 12 month high of $81.08. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.21 and its 200 day moving average is $69.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,480.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,450 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,301,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after buying an additional 977,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $44,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

