Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to Post -$0.51 EPS

Brokerages expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.51) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Summit Materials reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $624.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

SUM opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.84. Summit Materials has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Joseph S. Cantie purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,266.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,818.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 4.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

