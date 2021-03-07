Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.81 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) will announce sales of $1.81 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the lowest is $1.80 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year sales of $7.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $7.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 5.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 5,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $440,569.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,429.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAB stock opened at $74.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $84.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.