Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.72 Million

Brokerages expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to announce sales of $71.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.50 million. Amicus Therapeutics reported sales of $60.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $313.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $309.30 million to $319.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $427.87 million, with estimates ranging from $369.90 million to $487.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%.

FOLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, insider Hung Do sold 111,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $2,653,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 409,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,783,206.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $233,095.38. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 347,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697,756.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 228,139 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,285. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $635,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,223,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

