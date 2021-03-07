Zacks: Brokerages Expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) will announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celsius’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.02. Celsius reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Celsius.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CELH shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Maxim Group cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Celsius by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Celsius by 559.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 6,796 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CELH stock opened at $51.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.51. Celsius has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $70.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 741.11 and a beta of 2.17.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

