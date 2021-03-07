Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) to report earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($1.04). Cimpress reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 186.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $3.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($1.61). Cimpress had a net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 11.21%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on Cimpress to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their target price on Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $196,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 33,353 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $3,286,271.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth about $23,375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 43,815 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Cimpress in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 49,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR traded up $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.91. 78,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,095. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $128.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 64.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

