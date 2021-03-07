Zacks: Brokerages Expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.37 Million

Brokerages expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to report sales of $89.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for comScore’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.43 million and the lowest is $88.30 million. comScore reported sales of $95.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year sales of $355.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $354.40 million to $356.48 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $362.38 million, with estimates ranging from $358.86 million to $365.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow comScore.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Loop Capital raised comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of comScore in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of comScore in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of comScore by 240.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,387 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of comScore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of comScore during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in comScore by 375.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCOR stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. comScore has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $213.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.10.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

