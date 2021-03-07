Zacks: Brokerages Expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Will Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.96. Customers Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 519.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Customers Bancorp.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $146.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.69 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

In other news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $654,493.75. Also, VP Steven Issa sold 1,881 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $42,228.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,803 shares of company stock valued at $953,354 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 296.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 13,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

CUBI stock opened at $28.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $900.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.62.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

See Also: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.