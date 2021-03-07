Zacks: Brokerages Expect Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) will announce ($0.48) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.52). Evelo Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.70) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($2.20). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Evelo Biosciences.

EVLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein bought 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,282.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,932. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,950,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVLO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 191.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 39.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Evelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

