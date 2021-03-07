Zacks: Brokerages Expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.68. Exxon Mobil reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $3.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $4.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exxon Mobil.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.34.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.93. The company had a trading volume of 51,429,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,279,492. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $61.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exxon Mobil (XOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.