Zacks: Brokerages Expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to Announce $1.74 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to announce earnings of $1.74 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60. IDEXX Laboratories posted earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $7.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $9.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $471.40.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $13.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $499.70. The company had a trading volume of 725,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,816. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.97. The company has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $573.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

In other news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $1,563,846.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,108,920.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.21, for a total value of $7,450,028.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,578,628.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

