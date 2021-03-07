Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kirby’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.16. Kirby reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 69.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.54 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEX. TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

NYSE KEX traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.95. The company had a trading volume of 475,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,436. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.96 and a 200 day moving average of $48.18. Kirby has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $66.12.

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $73,518.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $1,443,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,163,111.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,277,663. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hound Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kirby by 184.5% in the third quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,441,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,046 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,422,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $123,791,000 after purchasing an additional 851,314 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth $35,218,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at $34,599,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at $23,458,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

