Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Will Post Earnings of $6.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings per share of $6.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lam Research’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.67 and the lowest is $6.50. Lam Research posted earnings of $3.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year earnings of $24.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.25 to $25.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $26.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.03 to $28.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,423 shares of company stock worth $16,904,207 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 136.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 67.7% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $18.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $547.70. 2,216,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $552.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $439.28. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $603.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

